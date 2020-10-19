MEIL donates Rs 10 cr for Telangana CM relief fund

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures (MEIL) has announced a donation of Rs 10 crore to the Telangana CM Relief Fund.

The announcement comes after an appeal by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao’s call to come forward to help the people affected by heavy rains and floods.

The aid announced is aimed at helping flood victims and support the government in relief efforts, MEIL said. The donation was announced as the Hyderabad city witnessed massive floods causing extensive damage in the city.