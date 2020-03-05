Mercedes-Benz inaugurates two new outlets in Surat

The luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday inaugurated two new outlets in Surat in a day, as a part of its strategy to tap into what it identified as the “burgeoning tier-2and tier-3 markets”.

Gujarat forms one of the top five markets for Mercedes-Benz and contributes in double digit to its sales volume, said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

This involved an investment of ₹8 crore, and both the outlets will cater to all the sales and service requirements of Mercedes-Benz patrons in Surat and adjoining region, it said in a release.

“Surat is the second-biggest market in Gujarat, and we see immense potential here. The inauguration of 98th and 99th outlet in the country is a manifestation of our successful ‘Go to Customer’ strategy. The economic expansion of the last decade has given rise to a new restless generation of entrepreneurs and propelled the rise of cities like Surat,” said Schwenk.

The showroom is located at Bharthana, Vesu, Taluka – Majura, Surat, spread across an area of 7,000 sq. ft. It will be manned by 15 professionally trained staff, along with the display of 7 cars. The showroom is also equipped with Café Mercedes, Premium Lounge, Driver’s Lounge, as well as an exclusive area for boutique and accessories display.

The service facility is located at Maruti Ind. Estate, Bhedwad, Surat, spread across an area of 23,000 sq. ft, and capable of servicing more than 5,000 cars in a year, said the company.