Mercedes-Benz inaugurates two new outlets in Surat

Review: TVS iQube electric scooter
Between the flash value of the Aether and the solid credentials of the Chetak, where exactly does the TVS ...
The luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday inaugurated two new outlets in Surat in a day, as a part of its strategy to tap into what it identified as the “burgeoning tier-2and tier-3 markets”.
Gujarat forms one of the top five markets for Mercedes-Benz and contributes in double digit to its sales volume, said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.
This involved an investment of ₹8 crore, and both the outlets will cater to all the sales and service requirements of Mercedes-Benz patrons in Surat and adjoining region, it said in a release.
“Surat is the second-biggest market in Gujarat, and we see immense potential here. The inauguration of 98th and 99th outlet in the country is a manifestation of our successful ‘Go to Customer’ strategy. The economic expansion of the last decade has given rise to a new restless generation of entrepreneurs and propelled the rise of cities like Surat,” said Schwenk.
The showroom is located at Bharthana, Vesu, Taluka – Majura, Surat, spread across an area of 7,000 sq. ft. It will be manned by 15 professionally trained staff, along with the display of 7 cars. The showroom is also equipped with Café Mercedes, Premium Lounge, Driver’s Lounge, as well as an exclusive area for boutique and accessories display.
The service facility is located at Maruti Ind. Estate, Bhedwad, Surat, spread across an area of 23,000 sq. ft, and capable of servicing more than 5,000 cars in a year, said the company.
Between the flash value of the Aether and the solid credentials of the Chetak, where exactly does the TVS ...
The audio system offers rich, deep sound for a decent price
Create spectacular video in next to no time
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
If you don’t meet your advance tax obligations by March 15, you will be levied an interest on the shortfall
Investors can bargain-hunt for blue-chips and continue with their mutual fund SIPs
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...