Metro rail services in Maharashtra to remain suspended till Sept 30

Despite the Centre’s go-ahead for metros rail services to begin from September 7, the Maharashtra Government has decided to keep metro rail services in the state suspended until September 30.
Mumbai city’s only functioning Metro line from Versova to Ghatkopar will not operate; Nagpur metro rail will also remain suspended. Before the outbreak of the pandemic, the Mumbai metro service used to be jam-packed during office hours, while the relatively newer Nagpur metro project, was preparing to launch new stations to serve a larger area.
On Monday, the Department of Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation of the Maharashtra Government, in a fresh notification also said schools, colleges, cinema halls and other places of large public gatherings will continue to remain closed till September 30.
However, hotels and lodges will be allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity, for which separate standard operating procedures will be issued. Central and State Government, Group A and B staff, will be allowed to attend office in full capacity. Other cadres will be allowed up to 30 per cent capacity in urban areas, and 50 per cent in rural areas. Offices in the private sector can operate with up to 30 per cent capacity, the notification said.
