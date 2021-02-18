‘Metroman’ Sreedharan to join BJP

‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan will join the BJP and will likely be fielded as a candidate for the impending elections to the Kerala Assembly, according to K Surendran, President of the Kerala unit of the BJP. Sreedharan himself has confirmed the development in Kozhikode this (Thursday) morning.

Party President Surendran said that the Metroman will be formally inducted into the party during the state-wide Kerala Yatra he is embarking on from February 20. Surendran added that a number of prominent personalities across the spectrum will join the party in the coming days.

He recalled how Sreedharan, a widely respected technocrat across the country and abroad, has come to be badly treated by both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) which has ruled the state by turn during the last many decades.

The governments led by Oommen Chandy of the Congress or Pinarayi Vijayan of the CPI(M) did not take kindly to Sreedharan after he expressed disapproval to the wayward methods of their governments that were hell-bent on generating ‘kick-backs’ while executing landmark projects at the cost of public good and delaying them.

Sreedharan told an online news portal that he has not yet discussed the prospect of holding any position in the party which is for its top leadership to decide. His resolve to join the BJP is not a spontaneous one since he has been aware of its credentials as a party ‘that works for public welfare rather than its own’.