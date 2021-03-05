MG George Muthoot, Chairman of Muthoot Group, passes away

MG George Muthoot, the Chairman of Muthoot Group of Companies, died in New Delhi on Friday night. He was 71.

He became the Managing Director of the Muthoot Group in 1979 and its Chairman in 1993. Muthoot Finance is India's largest gold loan company with over 5,000 branches.

He is survived by his wife Sarah George Muthoot, and sons George M.George (executive director), Alexander George (Group Director).

He was the third generation of his family to be the Chairman of Muthoot Group. He was also a member of the National Executive Committee of the FICCI and the Chairman of the FICCI Kerala state council.

According to Forbes India's Richest List, the Forbes Asia Magazine listed him as the 50th richest man in India in 2011, and in 2019, his ranking climbed to 44th richest in India.