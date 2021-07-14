MHA requests States/ UTs not to register cases under repealed Section 66A of IT Act

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Wednesday, has requested States and Union Territories (UTs) to direct all police stations under their jurisdiction not to register cases under the repealed Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
It has also asked the States and UTs to sensitise law-enforcement agencies for the compliance of the order issued by the Supreme Court on March 24, 2015, said the MHA in a statement.
The MHA has also requested that if a case has been booked in States and UTs under section 66A of the IT Act, 2000, such cases should be immediately withdrawn.
The Supreme Court, in its judgment on March 24, 2015, in the matter of Shreya Singhal Vs Union of India, had struck down Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
“This made Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 null and void with effect from the date of the order, March 24, 2015 and, hence, no action could be taken under this section,” it added.
Recently, the Supreme Court had found it distressing, shocking and terrible that people are still booked and tried under Section 66A of the Information Act, 2000.
