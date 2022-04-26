MHA seeks report from Maha police on MP’s alleged ill treatment

The Maharashtra government has been asked by the Union Home Ministry to provide a factual report on independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana’s allegation that she was arrested and subjected to “inhumane treatment” by the State police.

Amaravati MP Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were arrested on Saturday for giving a call to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai.

Home Ministry sources said the State government has been told to give a "report soon" even as Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey reportedly shared a video of them sipping tea sitting comfortably in a room with three other people including a policeman; another police person is seen moving in and out of the video frame.

Privilege Committee

The Lok Sabha Privilege Committee has asked the MHA to seek a report from the Maharashtra government on the alleged breach of privilege. The privileges accrued to Lower House parliamentarians demand that any detention or preventive arrest has to be immediately communicated to the Speaker. The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha has the right to seek explanation from authorities in case of misbehaviour with the MPs.

The panel is also looking into a complaint of Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar who was arrested by the Telangana police in January on charges of violating Covid protocol. Telangana BJP President Kumar has accused Karimnagar Commissioner of Police and three other police officials of “forcefully arresting him in an illegal manner and for attempting to produce him before the Court for “remand” in connection with filing of false cases against him”, said sources. Case proceedings are ongoing.