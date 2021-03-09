MIDC to offer 40,000 acre developed land for industry

Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will be offering over 40,000-acre land equipped with a ready-to-move-in factory environment. The land available at various locations will be complete with utilities and available at an affordable pricing structure with sectoral tailoring.

As of now MIDCs in the State have 51,613 units having an investment of ₹2,05,697 crore with potential employment of 15.43 lakh.

“MIDC is allocating over 40,000 acre of land spread across Mumbai-Thane-Raigad (15,000 acres), Pune-Chakan-Talegaon-Satara (8,000 acres), Nashik-Malegaon-Ahmednagar (5,000 acres), Aurangabad -Jalna (8,000 acres) and Nagpur-Amravati (4,000 acres). Additionally, MIDC will also provide Industrial Shed Spaces on rental basis to enable quick setting up of industries,” Maharashtra’s Economic Survey 2020-21 mentioned.

MIDC is the premier industrial infrastructure development agency of the government of Maharashtra which develops industrial areas for planned and systematic industrial development and to function as a special planning authority in the development of industrial areas.

MIDC, which has one of the largest industrial land banks amongst all the Industrial development corporations in India has built industrial areas, SEZs, Silver Zone and specialised parks for IT, BT, wine (grape processing) and gems.

MIDC, City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) and Software Technology Parks of India have developed 37 public IT parks which are functioning in the State with an investment of about ₹18,000 crore and about 2.68 lakh employment.

Two public sector Bio-technology T Parks have been developed at Jalna and MIDC Hinjewadi (Pune). Fifteen BT–SEZs are proposed with the investment of about ₹4,968 crore and expected employment generation of about 1.77 lakh. Six private BT parks are proposed with an investment of about ₹305 crore in the State.