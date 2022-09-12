Military garrison close to LAC renamed after CDS Bipin Rawat

A military station close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Rest of Andhra Pradesh was renamed on Saturday after former Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat to honour his selfless service for the army.

The Kibithu Military Camp was renamed as “General Bipin Rawat Military“ at a ceremony attended by AP Governor Brigadier (Retired) BD Mishra, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command Lt General Rana Pratap Kalita, and senior military and civilian dignitaries. Tarini Rawat, General Rawat’s daughter, also graced the occasion. The garrison, situated at a vantage point, overlooks the LAC, which is about five kilometres ahead.

Chinese infrastructure, including constructions and mobile towers are feebly visible from the garrison that sits tall on a hillock accompanied by “Hut Of Remembrance.”

​A gate built in local traditional architectural style was inaugurated by the Governor. A road from Teju leading to Kibithu too was named after Rawat by Chief Minister Khandu. Kibithu is a small hamlet on the banks of the Lohit Valley in Anjaw district.

CDS Rawat’s legacy

The CM announced that ₹10 crore has been earmarked to make the Garrison as one of the best in the border areas. Governor Mishra, in his address, was very effusive on the contribution made by the former chief and recalled his own interactions with him to get ₹309 crore AP owed to Indian Air Force waived off. Mishra credited him on his “good performance” during the May 2020 stand-off with China in Galwan.

General Bipin Rawat, the first Chief of Defence Staff of India after completing his stint as Army Chief, commanded the 5/11 Gorkha Rifles battalion as a Colonel at Kibithu from 1999-2000 and contributed immensely in strengthening the security structure of the area. A highly decorated officer, Rawat was also conferred the Padma Vibhushan. His vision and foresight were instrumental in implementing the infrastructural development and social growth in the area, which greatly benefitted the local populace, said the Army officials. He, along with his wife, died at a helicopter crash last December

The event is seen as an attempt to further synergize civil and military relations.