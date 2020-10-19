Milma EKM region to boost paddy farming

The Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (Milma) has joined hands with the State government’s Subiksha Keralam programme by introducing paddy cultivation so as to achieve self-sufficiency in food production.

John Theruvath, Chairman, Milma, Ernakulam region, said the Poothrikka Primary Cooperative Milk Producers Union has taken up cultivation of 2.5 acres of paddy field in its area as part of launching the project by taking over fallow for rice cultivation.

More primary milk cooperatives have evinced interest in taking up paddy cultivation and the initiative would augment income at a time when the diary sector itself is passing through a critical phase in the pandemic times. The Union is considering a substantial allocation in the annual budget to promote paddy cultivation by primary cooperatives, he said.

The Ernakulam regional cooperative spread over Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki districts has around 930 primary cooperatives. Encouraging these cooperatives in farming activities would help in bringing substantial areas now laying empty under paddy and vegetable cultivation. He pointed out that the milk procurement by regional cooperative is to the tune of 3.35 lakh per day and sales have touched 3.55 lakh litres per day.