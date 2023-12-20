PM Narendra Modi dialed Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to express his “great pain” over the “abject theatrics” of some of the law makers in the mimicry incident that rocked Parliament on Tuesday.

The details of his telephonic exchange with Modi was revealed by Dhankhar in a post on social media platform ‘X’, formerly Twitter, on early Wednesday. This social media post of Vice-President of India came on a day when two more opposition MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha for showing placards, taking the overall tally of those debarred from attending the remaining part of winter session to 143. Of this 143, as many as 97 are from the Lok Sabha.

The two MPs suspended from the lower house for misconduct were Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and AM Ariff of the CPI(M).

President Droupadi Murmu’s ‘X’ post

President Droupadi Murmu said in a ‘X’ post that she was “dismayed” in the manner in which “our respected Vice President was humiliated” in the Parliament complex.

“Elected representatives must be free to express themselves, but their expression should be within the norms of dignity and courtesy. That has been the Parliamentary tradition we are proud of, and the People of India expect them to uphold it”, Murmu said in her post.

Murmu’s post came a day after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition’s protest on the stairs of Parliament against the suspension of MPs.

Meanwhile, Modi during his telephone call had noted that it was “unfortunate” that it (mimicry) could happen to a Constitutional office like the Vice-President of India and that too in the Parliament.

Dhankar’s post in ‘X’ platform said “Received a telephone call from the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji. He expressed great pain over the abject theatrics of some Honourable MPs and that too in the sacred Parliament complex yesterday.

He told me that he has been at the receiving end of such insults for twenty years and counting but the fact that it could happen to a Constitutional office like the Vice President of India and that too in the Parliament was unfortunate.”

The two MPs —Thomas Chazhikadan of the and AM Ariff — were suspended from Lok Sabha on Wednesday after a resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was adopted by the Lower House.

LOK SABHA CIRCULAR

Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued a circular dated December 19 detailing strict restrictions on suspended MPs, impinging on their discharging of roles and responsibilities during the period of suspension.

Suspended members have now been barred from entering the Parliament chamber, its lobby and galleries.

These members also stand suspended from Sittings of Parliamentary Committees, where they hold membership.

Also no notice tabled by them is acceptable during the period of their suspension. They cannot vote at elections to committees held during the period of their suspension, the circular added. No item will be put down in the List of Business in their name.

LS Speaker meets Dhankhar

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday met with Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar to express his deep concern over the “serious misdemeanor” by some MPs “demeaning and denigrating” the constitutional office of the Vice President. Birla described the mimickry incident as a new low.

“Conveyed my deep concerns and anguish @VPIndia and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, about serious misdemeanor by Hon’ble MPs in Parliament complex demeaning and denigrating the constitutional office of Vice President,” Birla posted on X along with a video of him meeting Dhankhar.

“It is shocking that one MP chose to amplify this ignoble act by video graphing. This is a new low and no one believing in democracy will ever appreciate it,” Birla’s post said.

WALK OUT

On Wednesday, three Women MPs from the opposition ranks in the Rajya Sabha including Jaya Bachchan and Priyanka Chaturvedi staged a walk out from the Upper House, protesting against the “pick and choose” approach in the suspension of MPs and passage of crucial Bills without discussion and participation of Opposition.