Mineral prospecting to be opened up for private players

Private agencies will be able to undertake mineral prospecting operations in the country with the Ministry of Mines adopting a scheme developed by the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training of the Quality Council of India (QCI-NABET).

The QCI-NABET will grant accreditation to private exploration agencies to undertake prospecting operations of minerals in accordance with the standards and procedures of the scheme. Interested private exploration agencies shall be required to obtain accreditation before applying to the Ministry for approval, an official statement said on Wednesday. The details of the accreditation scheme and its guidelines were posted on the Ministry website on Wednesday.

Amendment to act

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act, 1957, was recently amended to empower the Central government to notify entities, including private entities, to undertake prospecting operations.

This, the statement said, is expected to increase the pace of exploration in the country and to bring advance technology in the exploration of minerals. At present, only government agencies are involved in exploration and the pace of exploration is limited by their capacity.

The reforms will increase the pace of exploration, create new employment opportunities in the sector, and bring more explored blocks for auction. The scheme will also help encourage new entrepreneurs in the field of exploration and bringing the latest technology and expertise to the sector, the statement said.