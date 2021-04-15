Mini-lockdown in Maharashtra: Crowd continue to flood markets and public places

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Notwithstanding with the State government’s appeal not to step out of homes without a reason, people crowded markets and public places across the State.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a “mini lockdown” in the State for 15 days from 8 p.m, the implementation of which started on Wednesday evening. According to the guidelines announced by the State government, Section 144 would be imposed for 15 days and no one would be allowed to move in public places without a valid reason.
However, cities including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur witnessed people coming out for various reasons. As the State government has asked the police force not to take stringent actions against those defying the norms, police force across the State was busy persuading people not to come out of homes without reasons.
Even as establishments, public places, activities and services remained closed and only services and activities mentioned under the ‘essential category’ are exempted, the general public was on roads. In Mumbai, local trains were used by the common public even as only those in essential services were supposed to commute.
Minister of State for Home (Rural) Shambhuraje Desai told the media that the government would take stringent action against those defying the mini lockdown rules. He said that the police will keep a close watch on public movement from Friday.
