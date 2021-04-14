‘Mini lockdown’ starts in Maharashtra

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
The State government clamped a “mini lockdown” in the State as it scrambled to control the spread of Covid-19 infections. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be in place till May 1 and movement of people will be restricted unless absolutely necessary.
Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 9,925 new Covid-19 positive patients (as on 4 pm on April 14) while 9,273 patients were discharged. Total number under treatment in Mumbai is 87,443 according to the Mumbai civic body’s data released on Wednesday.
In Pune municipal corporation area 4,206 Covid-19 positive patients were added while 4,895 were discharged with 54 dead in Mumbai and 66 dead in Pune city.
Maharashtra approached the neighbouring States for medical oxygen supply, but they have expressed their inability due to high local demand, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday. Talking to reporters in Mumbai Tope said the State will have to conserve medical oxygen as it is in high demand now.
Tope tweeted that an experiment in Ghansangwi taluka in Marathwada is being carried out to check if natural oxygen could be filtered and used as an alternative to liquid oxygen. If the pilot experiment is successful, it will help to fight oxygen scarcity in hospitals, he said.
The State Industry Department has conveyed to industries that the government will issue detailed guidelines about functioning.
The new guidelines will clarify all the doubts in the minds of industry players said Industry Department officials.
(With PTI inputs)
