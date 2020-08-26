National

MMRDA invites bids to develop recreational ground

Our Bureau Mumbai August 26 | Updated on August 26, 2020 Published on August 26, 2020

A view of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Head Office at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai

Project will be along the lines of Jio Garden

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited bids to develop a Recreation Ground (RG) in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

This RG project is on Design, Finance, Build, Operate and Transfer (DFBOT) basis for 30 years, and will be along the lines of Jio Garden, in suburban Mumbai, MMRDA said. The scope of work involves underground parking, construction of a club house, construction of two helipads, ticketing booths, amongst others, according to the tender document.

The tender document has stipulated that the bidder should be in business for a minimum of 10 years. If not, a consortium of maximum three bidders will be considered. Further, the bidder should have minimum average annual turnover of at least ₹100 crore, in the last five financial years or ₹50 crore in fiscal 20, to qualify for the bid.

The bids close on September 21.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 26, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.