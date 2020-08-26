MMRDA invites bids to develop recreational ground

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited bids to develop a Recreation Ground (RG) in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

This RG project is on Design, Finance, Build, Operate and Transfer (DFBOT) basis for 30 years, and will be along the lines of Jio Garden, in suburban Mumbai, MMRDA said. The scope of work involves underground parking, construction of a club house, construction of two helipads, ticketing booths, amongst others, according to the tender document.

The tender document has stipulated that the bidder should be in business for a minimum of 10 years. If not, a consortium of maximum three bidders will be considered. Further, the bidder should have minimum average annual turnover of at least ₹100 crore, in the last five financial years or ₹50 crore in fiscal 20, to qualify for the bid.

The bids close on September 21.