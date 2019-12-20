National

Mobile internet ban lifted in Assam

PTI Guwahati | Updated on December 20, 2019 Published on December 20, 2019

Mobile internet services resumed in Assam on Friday, 10 days after it was snapped in the wake of violent protests over the new citizenship law.

A senior official of private telecom operator, Airtel, said the ban was lifted from 9 am on Friday. “As we did not receive any fresh order to continue with the blackout, we have lifted the ban from 9 am,” he said.

The state government had said that mobile internet services in the state would be restored from Friday, though the Gauhati High Court had ordered restoration of the service by 5 pm on Thursday.

Broadband services have already resumed in the state.

