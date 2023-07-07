The Ministry of Defence on Friday signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for procurement of two Dornier aircrafts along with associated engineering support package for Indian Coast Guard (ICG) at a cost of ₹458.87 crore.

The aircraft, to be procured under the Buy (Indian) category, will be fitted with a number of advanced equipment like glass cockpit, maritime patrol radar, electro optic infra-red device, and mission management system, officially stated the MoD. The acquisition will further bolster the aerial surveillance capability of maritime areas of responsibilities of the ICG.

The Dornier, a twin engine turboprop, is highly versatile multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft indigenously manufactured at HAL (Transport Aircraft Division), Kanpur and will significantly contribute in achieving Aatmanirbharta in defence, in consonance with the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the government. According to ICG, the high winged aircraft is operated in two variants in 228–100 and 228–200 series.

Apart from fulfilling surveillance requirements, ICG also uses the aerial platform for marine pollution contingency, search and rescue and medical evacuation. In its air fleet, the Coast Guards also have Chitahs and Advance Light Helicopters (ALHs).

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit