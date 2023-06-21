The Ministry of Defence (MoD) appears to be pushing peddle, with Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR) signing two MoUs with private industry in less than a fortnight to generate employment for ex-servicemen.

The DGR, which comes under Department of Ex-servicemen Welfare of MoD, signed an MoU with Adecco India Private Ltd on Wednesday as it explores job opportunities for its ex-personnel whose numbers are set to multiply in future due to contractual employment of constabulory under the Agnipath scheme.

“The objective is to bring the corporate companies and the ex-servicemen on a common platform to generate employment opportunities for ex-servicemen in various sectors such as IT, E-Commerce, Logistics, Telecom, Aerospace and Defence, Facility Management, Security, Digital Assessment Services, Power and Energy, Manufacturing, Chemical and Agro etc.,” Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. Close to three lakh were ex-servicemen from tri-services of Army, Navy and Air Force as of December 2016.

Also read: Ministry of Defence & Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance tie-up for jobs to veterans

Adecco is a staffing and recruitment solutions provider with specialisation in outsourcing, consulting services etc. Maj Gen Sharad Kapur, Director General (Resettlement) said, “This partnership would bring in more visibility of our ex-servicemen to the industry and corporates and help in achieving the objectives of providing skilled manpower and giving a dignified second career to our ex-servicemen”.

The Ministry stated that it is notable that during the past one year, from April 2022 to March 2023, 24,234 Ex-servicemen received gainful employment in various sectors.

In the second week of this month, the DGR had signed with an MoU with Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd again to create jobs for ex-servicemen. The MoD annually allocates funds to Kendriya Sainik Boards (KSB) in states and DGR for welfare and rehabilitation of ex-servicemen such as girl marriage grant, penury grant and disabled children grant.

