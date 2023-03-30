The Ministry of Defence signed big-ticket deals on the eve of the financial year closing, with signed four contracts with indigenous companies on Thursday for procurement of vessels, gun systems and missiles worth ₹32,000 crore.

The contracts with Indian shipyards were for acquisition of 11 next-generation offshore patrol vessels and six missile vessels at an overall cost of about ₹19,600 crore, the ministry said in a release.

Next Generation Offshore Patrol & Missile Vessels

Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) have together been assigned the contract for the 11 offshore patrol vessels under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category at a total cost of ₹9,781 crore, said the Ministry of Defence. Of the 11 ships, seven will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by GSL and four by GRSE. The delivery of the ships is scheduled to commence from September 2026.

Similarly, six next generation missile vessels (NGMV) would be procured from Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) at a cost of ₹9,805 crore, said the Ministry. The delivery of ships, heavily armed war vessels incorporating stealth, high speed and offensive capability, is scheduled to commence from March 2027.

The MoD also signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for procuring 13 indigenously designed and developed Gun Fire Control Systems for Indian Navy warships at a cost of ₹1,700 crore.

According to the ministry, the upgraded 13 Lynx-U2 Fire Control Systems is capable of accurately tracking and engaging targets amidst sea clutter as well as air and surface targets.

“The 4th generation completely indigenous systems will be installed on New Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels. This move will generate an employment of two lakh man-days over a period of four years and encourage active participation of various Indian industries, including MSMEs, thus significantly contributing to the government’s efforts to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence,” the ministry pointed out in a statement.

It has also got a contract for improved weapon locating radars ‘Swathi’ (Plains) at a cost of over ₹990 crore, said the Ministry. Induction is planned to be completed in 24 months.

BrahMos Missiles

The Ministry also inked a deal with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL), a JV between India and Russia, for procurement of next generation maritime mobile coastal batteries (long range) and BrahMos missiles at an approximate cost of over ₹1,700 crore under Buy (Indian) Category. These systems, which are scheduled to be delivered from 2027, will be equipped with supersonic BrahMos missiles and will significantly enhance multi-directional maritime strike capability of Indian Navy, the ministry stated.

Improved Akash Weapon System

The contract for procurement of improved Akash Weapon System (AWS) for 3rd & 4th Regiments of Army Air Defence, comprising live missiles and launchers with upgrades, ground support equipment, vehicles and infrastructure was signed with Bharat Dynamics Limited, worth over ₹8,160 crore, the MoD pointed out. The AWS is a short range surface to air missile (SRSAM) air defence system, indigenously designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation.