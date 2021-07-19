National

Modi congratulates Nepal’s PM Deuba on winning vote of confidence

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 19, 2021

Discuss strengthening of bilateral relations over telephone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sher Bahadur Deuba on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal and winning the vote of confidence in Parliament in a telephone conversation on Monday.

He also discussed strengthening of bilateral relations with his counterpart.

“Recalling the unique and millenia-old people-to-people linkages that underpin the special friendship between India and Nepal, the leaders agreed to work together to enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas,” according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen co-operation and co-ordination in the context of ongoing effort against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deuba secured a comfortable majority in the House of Representatives on Sunday with only 83 votes cast against him.

