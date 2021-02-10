Modi defends farm laws again

Pandemonium broke out in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up a strong defence of the three contested farm laws, likening them to the abolition of regressive social practices of child marriage and asserting that these reforms are essential for bringing prosperity to small farms. The PM once again underlined that there is no threat to the MSP regime.

The Opposition shouted slogans as the Prime Minister defended the farm laws, accusing the Congress of trying to ride piggyback on the farmers into political relevance. The Congress and the Trinamool Congress staged a walkout when Modi continued his defence of the laws.

The Prime Minister was replying to the motion of thanks on the President’s address to Parliament, in the Lok Sabha. The Prime Minister, who is being targeted for his andolan jeevi “insult” to the farm movement, reiterated that he was referring to “professional protesters.”

“I consider the Kisan Andolan to be pavitra. But, when Andolanjeevis hijack Pavitra Andolans, showcase photos of those jailed for serious offences, does it serve any purpose? Not allowing toll plazas to work, destroying telecom towers — does it serve a Pavitra Andolan,” asked the Prime Minister. It is important to differentiate between ‘andolankari’ and ‘andolanjivi’. “There are people who talk the right things. But this same section, when it comes to doing the right things, fails to convert words into action. Those who talk big on electoral reforms oppose One Nation, One Election. They speak of gender justice but oppose Triple Talaq. Such people mislead the nation,” he said.

He reiterated that the “propaganda” about government shutting down mandis and reneging on MSPs is false. “After the laws relating to agriculture were passed by Parliament no Mandi has shut. Likewise, MSP has remained. Procurement on MSP has remained. The Budget has proposed to strengthen the mandis. These facts can’t be ignored,” he added.

Modi attacked the Opposition and said the House is being disrupted as part of a well-planned strategy. “They are unable to digest that people are seeing through the truth. Through their games, the trust of the people can never be won,” he said.

He said fragmentation of land holding is leading to a worrisome situation where farmers are not getting viable returns from their fields, investment in agriculture is suffering. “Steps are required for small farmers. Therefore we need to work for making our farmers Atmanirbhar and give them freedom to sell their harvest and infuse diversity in crops,” Modi said.