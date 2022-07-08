hamburger

Modi expresses distress over attack on former Japanese PM Abe

BL New Delhi Bureau | Updated on: Jul 08, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (PTI/File photo) 

Shinzo Abe shot at while campaigning for a parliamentary election on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his distress over the attack on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was shot on Friday while campaigning for a parliamentary election.

“Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan,” Modi tweeted on Friday.

There is no official word on Abe’s condition but Japanese media has reported that the 67-year old politician appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest when airlifted to the hospital.

The shooting took place in the western city of Narathe in Japan and a suspect has reportedly been arrested.

