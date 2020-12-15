Modi promises ‘all help’ to industry venturing into space

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said private industries, start-ups and academia participating in space activities would be given full support, going beyond ease of business brought on by the reforms in the space sector.

Interacting virtually with industries and start-ups, Modi said private investment in the sector will lead to the creation of hi-tech jobs, which will provide a host of opportunities to the talent pool in IITs/NITs and other technical institutions. He said that it is his firm belief that just like Indian talent has been able to attain worldwide fame in the IT sector, it will be able to do so in the space sector as well.

According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan, since the creation of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), more than 25 industries have approached the Department of Space for undertaking space activities. The proposals include satellite constellation, small satellite launch vehicles, ground station, geospatial services, propulsion systems and application products.

The Prime Minister underlined that the reforms in the space sector are not limited to ensuring ease of doing business, but necessary mechanisms have also been put in place to ensure help for the participants at each stage, including making available testing facilities and launchpads. He said that through these reforms, the endeavour is not only to ensure that India becomes a competitive space market, but also to ensure the benefits of the space programme reach to the poorest. He asked the participants to think boldly and work for the benefit of the society and the country.

Thanking the participants, Modi said that the decision to unlock India’s potential in the space sector has heralded a new age of public-private partnership in this sector. He assured them complete and wholehearted support of the government in this endeavour.

The Prime Minister underlined the significance of the space sector in communication and navigation and assured the participants that they will be co-passengers with ISRO in this age of space research and expressed hope that the country would soon become the manufacturing hub of space assets.

Among those who participated in the session were Sunil Bharti Mittal of Bharti Enterprises, Jayant Patil of Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Rakesh Verma of MapmyIndia, Awais Ahmed of Pixxel India and Srinath Ravichandran from Agnikul Cosmos Pvt Ltd, among others.

