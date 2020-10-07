Modi, Putin agree to be in touch over Covid-19 issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to be in touch over the coming days on relevant issues including tackling the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Modi spoke to Putin on the phone on Wednesday to convey his greetings on the Russian President’s birthday, according to an official release.

As India is coordinating with Russia for development of a Covid-19 vaccine, it could be important for the two leaders to stay in touch over the next few months.

“Prime Minister recalled his long association and friendship with His Excellency Putin, and appreciated the personal role that the latter has played in nurturing the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two nations,” the release stated.

Modi said he was keen to welcome Putin in India as soon as possible after the normalisation of the public health situation.