Modi rules out going back on farm laws

Attacking the Opposition from the border areas of Kutch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday ruled out any possibility of going back on the three agriculture legislations that have triggered farmers' unrest.

Referring to the farmers camping and protesting on Delhi's border, Modi said, "There is a plot being built to mislead the farmers (on the three agri reforms). They are being threatened with a false narrative that under the new agriculture bills, others will occupy farmers' land."

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the foundation stone laying for development projects in Kutch, Modi clarified that the intention of his government was to protect farmers' interests and that the three agri laws are in favour of increasing their income and providing them additional earnings options.

"Friends, the reforms in the agriculture laws are the same as those sought by farmer bodies and the opposition for years. Those who are sitting in the Opposition today and misguiding the farmers, they supported these reforms when they were in power. But they couldn’t do it during their tenures and kept giving false promises to the farmers. Now that we have taken a landmark decision, they are deceiving the farmers," Modi lashed out at the opponents.

Addressingfarmers across the country, the Prime Minister said, "I want to tell my farmer friends and reiterate my intention that we are ready to resolve any of their issues. We are ready 24 hours. From day one of our government, farmers' interest have been the top-most priority for our government."

"I am confident that our honest intentions and honest efforts will defeat those who are spreading lies and deceiving farmers and using them for political gains," Modi stated.

In his less than five-hour stay in Kutch, the Prime Minister performed the virtual foundation stone-laying for a desalination plant at Mandvi and a fully-automated milk processing and packing plant at Sarhad Dairy Anjar, Kutch.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the world's largest 30-gigawatt (Gw) Hybrid Renewable Energy Park near Vighakot village closer to the international border.

Spread across over 72,600 hectares, the park will have a dedicated zone for wind and solar energy storage, and an exclusive zone for wind park activities.