Modi showed Pakistan its place by abrogating Articles 370, 35A: Amit Shah

Number theory
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed Pakistan its place by abrogating Articles 370 and 35A, and established that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.
Shah also said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should tell people of Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana, when he goes there, whether he was with the decision to abrogate Article 370. Assembly elections are due in these states this year.
Addressing a public meeting after launching the BJP’s ‘Johar Jan Ashirwad Yatra’, the BJP President said that his party stood in favour of removing Article 370 ever since it had been there, and asked why the Congress felt a “stomach ache” following its annulment.
Located in Santhal Pargana near Dumka, Jamtara, is more than 250 km from the capital Ranchi. Johar is a tribal salutation.
Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and Bihar Minister Nand Kishore Yadav, who is BJP’s in-charge of Jharkhand, were present on the occasion.
“Removing Article 370, Modiji showed Pakistan its place, and established that Kashmir is an integral part of India,” Shah said. “Our stand has been to remove Article 370 ever since it had been there,” Shah said and asked “why the Congress felt a ‘stomach ache’ following its abrogation?”.
Making a scathing attack at the Congress, he said the party had also opposed and sought evidence after surgical strike. “They (Congress) should tell the people which direction they want to go,” he added.
Shah said even while being in the opposition, his party leaders had supported the government on important issues. “Atal Bihari Vajpayee had supported former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi after winning the Bangladesh Liberation war. Atalji also put India’s side at the United Nations on Kashmir issue when former Prime Minister P V Narasimha asked him to go and put India’s side,” Shah said.
With assembly election in Jharkhand expected shortly, the BJP President sought to know what the Congress-led UPA government had given to the state in terms of developmental initiatives.
The BJP president said that the Congress had not accepted Jharkhand people’s decades-old wishes for a separate state, but it was for prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had fulfilled their dreams. “I don’t hesitate to say that Atalji created Jharkhand and Prime Minister Narendra Modiji nursed it towards development during the last five years,” Shah said.
Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar and made a separate state in 2000 by the then NDA government of AB Vajpayee.
Referring to how the previous Arjun Munda-led governments in the state had been overthrown due to lack of majority, Shah said the people had given a stable government in 2014 under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das and the state government worked for their development.
“There is Modi government above and Raghubar Das government below. The double engine governments have changed Jharkhand, and the evidence is that the people of Jharkhand gave 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats to Modi government in the Lok Sabha elections,” Shah said.
“Naxalism was there, but now Jharkhand is headed towards almost naxal-free state and moving forward with developmental initiatives,” he said.
Shah gave an account to the people of how the central and state governments developed the sectors like electricity, housing, health care, toilet construction, free of cost gas connection and drinking water, two battalions comprising Paharia tribes and setting up nearly 70 Eklavya schools the current regime, and demanded that the Congress should also give an account what it had done during its ten years rule.
“I would like to ask what has the UPA given in its ten years rule to Jharkhand? While the 13th Finance Commission had given only 55 thousand and 200 crore to Jharkhand, the 14th Finance Commission under Narendra Modi gave 2.5 times more funds, giving One lakh and forty-five thousand crore,” Shah said.
He said after the “Johar Jan Ashirwad Yatra” of Chief Minister Raghubar Das, which he kicked-off Wednesday from Jamatra, will criss-cross all the 81 assembly constituencies and when it reaches Ranchi, the BJP would once again form a majority government. “The double engine governments will make Jharkhand the Number One state in the country,” Shah promised.
Datum plane: A plane from which angular or linear measurements are reckoned. Also called reference ...
Intrigued? Well, these are aircraft that were sophisticated in their time but have become, or will become, ...
Whale-spotting, wine-tasting, experiencing local culture — what not! Indians’ vacation preferences are ...
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
I am covered under the group life insurance policy of my employer. The sum assured is 48 months of salary, ...
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports