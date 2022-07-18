Modi to MPs: There should be dialogue with open mind in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all the political parties to discuss and debate on various issues with open mind.

“There should be dialogue in the Parliament with an open mind, if necessary, there should be a debate. I urge all MPs to contemplate deeply & discuss,” Modi said in his customary opening remarks on the first day of the Monsoon Session starting Monday.

List of Bills

The session will continue till August 12 with 18 sittings spread over 26 days. For this session, tentatively 32 legislative items have been identified for being taken up out of which 14 have already been finalised. Some of the important bills include the Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs (DESH) Bill, 2022, the Multi State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022 and the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022

Marching towards independence centenary

Calling the period very important, PM said: “There is a special significance of 15th Aug & coming 25 yrs - when nation would celebrate 100 yrs of independence, would be the time to make a resolution to decide our journey & the new heights we scale.” He said during this period, the new President and Vice President will begin guiding the nation.