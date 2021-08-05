Modi to preside over UNSC debate on maritime security

PM Narendra Modi will preside over a high-level virtual open debate of the UN Security Council on international cooperation for enhancing maritime security on August 9, the MEA has said.

“This would be the first time that an Indian Prime Minister would be presiding a meeting of the UN Security Council,” MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said addressing a press briefing on Thursday.

Modi met Tony Abbott, Special Envoy of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday and the two discussed a range of bilateral issues including trade and strategic ties, Bagchi said. “... Had a good conversation on ways to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Also discussed the steps needed to energise our trade and economic relationship and boost people-to-people ties,” the PM tweeted after the meeting.

Bagchi said that as part of India’s presidency, which it is holding for the month of August, the country is organising signature events on three focus areas chosen by it. These include maritime security, peacekeeping operations and counter terrorism. While Modi will preside over the debate on maritime security, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishanker will chair the other two.