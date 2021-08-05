Modi to preside over UNSC debate on maritime security

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
PM Narendra Modi will preside over a high-level virtual open debate of the UN Security Council on international cooperation for enhancing maritime security on August 9, the MEA has said.
“This would be the first time that an Indian Prime Minister would be presiding a meeting of the UN Security Council,” MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said addressing a press briefing on Thursday.
Modi met Tony Abbott, Special Envoy of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday and the two discussed a range of bilateral issues including trade and strategic ties, Bagchi said. “... Had a good conversation on ways to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Also discussed the steps needed to energise our trade and economic relationship and boost people-to-people ties,” the PM tweeted after the meeting.
Bagchi said that as part of India’s presidency, which it is holding for the month of August, the country is organising signature events on three focus areas chosen by it. These include maritime security, peacekeeping operations and counter terrorism. While Modi will preside over the debate on maritime security, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishanker will chair the other two.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Nothing about it is quick or simple. Meats need days of marination, spices are ground from scratch, and ...
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...