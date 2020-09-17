Modi turns 70; President, BJP leaders greet him

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Thursday, saying he has presented an ideal in showing commitment to India’s life values and democratic traditions.

Modi turned 70 on Thursday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, congratulations on your birthday and best wishes. You have presented an ideal in showing commitment to India’s life values and democratic traditions. My compliments and prayers that the almighty keeps you healthy and joyous always, and the country keeps getting your valuable services,” Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

Top BJP leaders said India’s stature had risen on the world stage under Modi’s leadership.

In a series of tweets, BJP president JP Nadda said that under Modi’s leadership, India had moved swiftly on the path of progress and raised its stature at the world stage.

Echoing similar sentiments, Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Modi as the most popular leader of the country.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India has benefited tremendously from Modi’s astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action.

The BJP will celebrate Modi’s birthday as ‘Sewa Diwas’ and organise public welfare activities across the country for a week.