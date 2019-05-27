Modi visits Varanasi, offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his parliamentary constituency and offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on Monday. This comes four days after he steered the BJP to power in New Delhi with a resounding victory of 303 seats in the Lok Sabha. He was received at the airport by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik.

Flanked by BJP president Amit Shah and Adityanath, Modi entered the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and paid obeisance to the deity as priests recited Sanskrit ‘shlokas’ in the sanctum sanctorum and blew conch shells.

The thanksgiving visit to this temple town was his first since he won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat with a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes, nearly 1 lakh votes more since 2014.

The visit was aimed at thanking people for again reposing their faith in him and offering prayers at the famous temple.

After landing at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport, he flew by helicopter to the police lines from where he travelled by road to Bansphatak near the temple.

It was a roadshow of sorts as his cavalcade traversed through the bylanes of the city amid high security with crowds lining the roads and people on rooftops hoping to catch a glimpse of the man who will be sworn as Prime Minister for a second term this week.