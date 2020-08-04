National

Modi will spend 3 hours in Ayodhya

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 04, 2020 Published on August 04, 2020

To lay foundation for Ram temple on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spend about three hours in Ayodhya on Wednesday. He will inaugurate the groundbreaking ceremony and lay the foundation for the proposed Ram temple.

He will start from here on a special flight to Lucknow. From Lucknow airport, he will reach Saket College in Ayodhya by a helicopter. From there, he will go to Hanuman Garhi temple and will pray there for 10 minutes.

At 12 pm, he will reach the construction site and will perform pooja at the present temple. He will also plant a night flowering jasmine (parijat) at the site.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 12.30 pm and the foundation stone will be laid at 12.40 pm.

Modi will hold a meeting with the members of the trust that oversees the construction of the temple. By 2.20 pm, he will return to Lucknow.

Published on August 04, 2020
