Modi-Xi meet: Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami reviews preparations in Mamallapuram

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami visited Mamallapuram on Wednesday and reviewed the preparations for the second informal meet between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled later this month.
The Chief Minister, accompanied by his deputy O Panneerselvam among others, held a review meeting with top government officials including Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and police chief JK Tripathy, the government said. He also visited a couple of heritage sites in the coastal town, which the two top Indian and Chinese leaders are expected to visit.
Mamallapuram, located about 50 km from Chennai, is set to play host to the second informal summit between Modi and Xi from October 11-13. The first such summit was held in Wuhan, China in 2018.
The town has been getting a facelift ahead of the high-profile meet, with the historic shore temple and five rathas all set to get enlivened with world class lighting and a dash of fresh green with pruned trees and trimmed landscape.
The historic locations, with a proposed add-on feature of top class illumination, is expected to provide a perfect setting for a memorable photo opportunity of the top leaders, official sources had earlier told PTI.
Officials from both countries have been visiting the town to prepare for the meeting between the two leaders. State and Central government authorities and police are on their toes to make sure that no stone is left unturned for the summit’s success.
Plain clothes men and armed police guards have already been deployed in the ancient, quaint town and the premises housing the ancient monuments are under a security blanket.
