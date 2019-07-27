Moin Qureshi money laundering case: Delhi court sends Sana Satish Babu to 5-day ED custody

Breathing new life into forgotten scripts
A Delhi court on Saturday sent Hyderabad-based businessman Sana Sathish Babu, arrested in connection with the Moin Qureshi case, to five days in ED custody.
Special judge Shailendra Malik partly allowed Enforcement Directorate’s plea seeking his custodial interrogation for 14-day in the case pertaining to charges that meat exporter Qureshi received money from several people on the promise of getting help from influential public servants.
The ED is probing the purported purchase of shares worth Rs 50 lakh of a company linked to Qureshi by Babu. The businessman was earlier called as a witness in this money-laundering case but with the latest development, he has turned an accused.
ED said Babu was arrested from New Delhi on July 26 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Babu was grilled for a few hours and was taken into custody as he was “not cooperating” in the probe, it said. It is suspected that the amount was paid as a bribe to settle a case.
The Central Bureau of Investigation’s special probe team, under then Special Director Rakesh Asthana, had recommended his arrest in its own case against Qureshi and others.
However, in October last year, the Alok Kumar Verma-led agency registered a case of alleged corruption against Asthana and his subordinates, based on Babu’s complaint.
Babu alleged that he had paid a bribe to get relief in the case.
On the other hand, officials close to Asthana levelled similar allegations against Verma. The matter reached the Central Vigilance Commission, which initiated an inquiry into the charges and counter-charges.
The CVC order dated October 23, 2018, divested Verma of his powers as CBI director under the Prevention of Corruption Act, pending inquiry. Asthana was also stripped of his responsibilities. Verma was removed from the post of CBI director in January, following the CVC recommendation.
