Monsoon covers entire country five days late

The South-West monsoon covered the entire country on Tuesday against the normal date of July 8, with seasonal rain making a lacklustre onset over the national capital during the 24 hours ending in the morning.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that moist easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are prevailing over the lower levels of the atmosphere since past four days. They had set up enhanced cloud cover and triggered scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Onset over Delhi delayed

The onset over Delhi was delayed by 16 days against the normal date of June 27. Rainfall (in cm) recorded until Tuesday morning are Safdarjung-2.5; Ayanagar-1.3; Palam-2.4; Lodi Road-0.9; Ridge-1.0; Gurgram-5.1, Faridabad-2.8, Panipath-1.0, Rohtak-2.2, Hisar-3.3, Fatehabad-3.0, Jaisalmer7.7, Bikaner-6.8, and Churu-9.0.

The IMD said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand and Rajasthan during the next 3-4 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and Rajasthan on Tuesday.

A monsoon-driving low-pressure area lies off the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts. But a second low-pressure area has formed on Tuesday over South Gujarat and adjoining North-East Arabian Sea replete with a an East-West shear zone monsoon turbulence across Central India. This will cause fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls along the West Coast and adjoining Peninsular India during the next four days. Isolated extremely heavy falls may lash Konkan and Goa until Thursday.

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are also likely over Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe until Wednesday.

Moderate to severe thunderstorms with lightning are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during this period.