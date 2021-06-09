Monsoon may arrive in Mumbai, more parts of Maharashtra today

India Meteorological Department (IMD) is expected to formally declare the arrival of the South-West monsoon over Mumbai and more parts of Maharashtra even as the county's financial capital has been receiving heavy to very rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday morning.

Some of the heaviest rainfall recorded in the region during this period (in cm) is: Belapur-16.8; Chembur-12.5; Mumbai Central-11.2; Worli-10.5; Malvani-10.4; Lok Gram-10.2; Vikhroli-10.1; Dahisar-9.6; Kandivali-9.4; Borivali-9.2; Colaba-7.7; Powai-7.2; Juhu-7.1; and Santa Cruz-6.0.

Clouds hover over West Coast

Satellite picture taken this morning showed intense clouding off the West Coast from Mumbai to Mangaluru with thunderstorms likely between Satara and Chiplun in West Maharashtra as well as over Belagavi, Khanapur, Chorla and Haire in North Interior Karnataka.

A low-pressure area, the first of the monsoon season, is expected to spring up over the North Bay of Bengal around Friday. It will triggerwidespread rainfall and isolated to scattered heavy rainfalls over most parts of East and adjoining Central India from Thursday.

Heavy rainfall forecast

Isolated very heavy rainfall is forecast over Odisha from Thursday to Saturday; plains of West Bengal on Thursday; Chhattisgarh on Friday and Saturday; and Vidarbha on Saturday. Isolated extremely heavy rainfalls are likely over Odisha on Friday and Saturday, the IMD added.

Westerly winds along the West Coast may strengthen and bring enhanced rain over Maharashtra and Telangana from Friday. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Telangana on Saturday and Konkan region & Goa on Friday. Scattered heavy to very heavy falls with isolated extremely heavy falls may lash Konkan & Goa on Saturday.

Rains for North-East India

Strengthening of south-westerly winds to the other side of the peninsula over the Bay of Bengal to North-East and adjoining East India combined with a cyclonic circulation over Central Assam and a trough from the hills of West Bengal to South Chhattisgarh may bring heavy rain to the relatively dry North-East.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over the North-Eastern States during the next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Arunachal Pradesh today (Wednesday); Assam and Meghalaya both on Wednesday and Thursday; and the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim on Wednesday.

Rain for Telangana, AP

The IMD has also said that the enhanced coverage of the monsoon in Maharashtra will be accompanied by the breaking out of showers over more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh; some parts of Odisha and more parts of West Bengal during the next two days.

Meanwhile, global models said that the Madden-Jullian Oscillation (MJO) wave that brought premature heavy rainfall over Kerala during May may re-appear over the African region during the next fortnight before it enters the Indian Ocean and could likely boost the ongoing monsoon rainfall.

Outlook on MJO movement

The US Climate Prediction Centre (CPC) said that an 'uptick' in weather disturbance (low-pressure area or depression) is favoured over the North Indian Ocean (Bay of Bengal) and the West Pacific from the melee of a 'Rossby' and 'Kelvin' wave running into each other over the region during this week (June 9-15).

The following week (June 16-22), ensemble forecasts favour an area of surface low pressure to persist over West India and the Bay (thanks to the entrenching monsoon) which may lead to additional cyclogenesis (birth of low-pressure areas). But the confidence is too low to include in the outlook.