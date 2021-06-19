Monsoon squeezes way into Gujarat, Rajasthan, West UP

The monsoon has managed to squeeze its way into the remaining parts of Saurashtra, East Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, entire Kutch, and some more parts of Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Intruding dry north-westerly winds from across the Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar border leave the rest of Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab outside the monsoon footprint. It may take a few more days for the helpful easterlies to organise themselves and blow into the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday that the northern limit of the monsoon — an imaginary line that represents the reach of the seasonal rains since onset and areas covered — passed through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar.

Rain surplus swells further

The rainfall surplus for the country as a whole during June 1 to 18 swelled to 38 per cent with rain deficits being reported only from North-East India (Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura) and Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gujarat, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep elsewhere.

The 24 hours ending on Saturday morning saw heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy falls over Konkan and Goa, heavy to very heavy over East Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat State, Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka.

During this period, rainfall was heavy over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, plains of West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe.

Heavy to very heavy rain recorded

Major stations receiving very heavy precipitation (in cm) are: Guhagar-25; Chiplun and Mahabaleshwar-19 each; Anand-18; Sudhagad and Honavar-17 each; Jaora and Lonavala-16 each; Kanpur, Karnaprayag, Kollur, Gaganbawda and Vadali-15 each; Valpol-14; Khandholia13; Loharkhet, Choryasi and Matheran-12 each; Arki, Jangipur, Jakholi, Pauri, Devser, Bhagamandala and Chitrangi-11 each; Moradabad, Pasighat, Radhanagari, Mehsana, Nainital and Mukteshwar-10 each.

An extended outlook for June 24-26 said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall may break out over most parts of North-East and East India and adjoining parts of Central India, coastal areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and the Andaman & Nicobar islands.

Low-pressure area over East

On Saturday, disparate prevailing cyclonic circulations seemed to have coalesced to set up a land-based low-pressure area over South-East Uttar Pradesh and a cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh.

These will trigger fresh widespread rain and isolated heavy falls over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the next two days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall may lash East Uttar Pradesh today and tomorrow (Saturday and Sunday), Madhya Pradesh and plains of West Bengal on Saturday and hills of West Bengal and Sikkim on Sunday.

More rain forecast

A cyclonic circulation is located over South-West Rajasthan while the offshore trough lies truncated from South Maharashtra to North Kerala coast. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Madhya Maharashtra.

A western disturbance and fringe monsoonal easterlies will combine to trigger fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh during the next two days. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls were forecast over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.