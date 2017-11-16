Morbi to host ceramic meet

Until last week, Gujarat’s Morbi-centric ceramic industry was facing multiple issues, including lack of demand and GST blues. No longer.

The GST regime, which reduced tax on ceramic products to spur infrastructure and construction sector, has so enthused this industry that it has charted helicopters to fly the delegates to a global meet from the State capital to Morbi.

Interestingly, the 245-km distance between Gandhinagar and Morbi takes only about four hours by road to reach the ceramic town near Rajkot.

The Vibrant Ceramic Expo And Summit 2017, launched by film actor Jaikie Shroff here on Thursday, aims to showcase ceramic finished products.

It is being attended by delegates from over 65 countries. The organisers, who inked an MoU with the Oman Chamber of Commerce, expect to generate orders worth about ₹5,000 crore at the four-day event.

The event has been organised by the Morbi Ceramics Association to showcase brands from various Indian cities and overseas companies.

More than 2,500 delegates from India and abroad are participating.