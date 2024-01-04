A recent study from Japan linking repeated Covid-19 infection and cardiac incidents has brought this concern to the fore again. While the study needs to be researched and discussed further in scientific circles, it indicates that “no infection should be taken lightly”, says Raman Gangakhedkar, former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“We should not discount the findings of the study and it needs to be discussed in research circles,” Dr Gangakhedkar, who heads Maharashtra’s Covid taskforce, told businessline. However, he cautioned, more the number of SARS-CoV-2 infections, greater is the likelihood of post-Covid incidents.

Pointing to similar studies in the US, he said, sample tissues from people who were infected, had shown damage. In the Japan study, he said, more research was required to establish direct evidence between infection and heart failure.

The study by researchers from Japan’s Riken Institute and published in iScience, said, “COVID-19 pandemic may have drastically changed the situation as the population at risk of future heart failure due to persistent infection of SARS-CoV-2 is expected to exponentially increase. Even though conclusive clinical evidence that persistent SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with declined cardiac function has not been reported so far, the proof-of-concept study of the possibility of SARS-CoV-2 persistent infection of the heart and the potential risk of opportunistic progression of heart failure, should be validated by a three-dimensional human cardiac tissue model, which would serve as an alarm bell for a global healthcare risk.“

Gleanings from the study

The learnings from these studies is that no infection should be taken lightly, said Gangakhedkar, as people disregard infection from a variant seen as being “mild”.

The health-delivery ecosystem is watching for an increase in Covid numbers and complications, following “amplifying” events, including New Year’s eve celebrations.

Health authorities will be vigilant over a two-week period for any increase in cases, he said. The elderly and those with co-morbidities need to be protected through simple measures. For instance, those returning from their year-end travels could stay away from their elderly for about five days to avoid direct exposure, he said.

The JN.1 variant that is reportedly driving the surge in several countries, including India, is a highly transmissible variant and spreads through the respiratory route. But with newer drugs like Paxlovid available, besides Remdesivir, the healthcare system is prepared, he said. (Several Indian companies have been given a sub-licence to make Pfizer’s anti-viral Paxlovid.)

