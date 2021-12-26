More than 17 lakh vaccinations administered in Tamil Nadu on Sunday

The 16th mega vaccination camp in Tamil Nadu on Sunday saw a total of 17,32,277 beneficiaries getting vaccinated. Of these, 5,17,126 got their first dose, and 12,14,151 their second.

So far, 85.71 per cent of the population in the State has got a first dose and 57.85 per cent the second dose, says a Health Department release.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the State reported 610 new coronavirus cases. After 679 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 6,629.

There were 10 deaths registered and 1,00,284 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 171 new cases and Coimbatore saw 89 new infections.

The total number of Omicron cases in the State was 34 (one case cross-notified to Kerala); 12 cases were discharged and 22 were under administration, according to health department data.

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Omicron, 1.15 lakh beds have been kept ready in government and private hospitals. In addition, steps are being taken to create up to 50,000 beds in specialised centres, the release said.