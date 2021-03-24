More than 47,000 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
As many as 47,252 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the country during the last 24 hours taking the total number of active infections in India to 3,68,457, according to a Health Ministry statement on Wednesday.
During the same period, States and Union Territories carried out close to 23.47 lakh vaccinations, pushing the cumulative vaccinations in the country since January 16 to 5.08 crore.
Maharashtra with 28,699 new cases continued to be responsible for the maximum number of fresh infections, followed by Punjab which reported 2,254 new cases. Karnataka (with 2,010 cases), Kerala (1,985), Chhattisgarh (1,910), Gujarat (1,730), Madhya Pradesh (1,502), Tamil Nadu (1,437) and Delhi (1,101) are other States that reported more than 1,000 cases in the last 24 hours.
As many as 275 people died of Covid-19 during same period, taking the total death toll from the infection to 1,60,441 till date.
