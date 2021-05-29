MoRTH approves annual plan 2021-22 for AP

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved annual plan 2021-22 for National Highway works with a total outlay of ₹6241 crore for Andhra Pradesh.

MoRTH had sanctioned only ₹267 crore for 2019-20 and after the State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the amount was later revised to ₹1,830 crore and ₹1,430 crore was sanctioned for the year 2020-21 and later it was revised to ₹2702 crore.

The Central government has sanctioned ₹6241 crore for 2021-22 and this is the highest sanction from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to Andhra Pradesh so far. The works proposed under this plan will be taken up by National Highways wing of R&B department of Andhra Pradesh, according to a statement.