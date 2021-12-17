MotoGlampers set to unveil its camper caravan in Kerala

Premium caravan rental provider MotoGlampers is all set to introduce its innovative, features-laden tourist caravan in Kerala next month, giving a further fillip to ‘Keravan Kerala’, the state’s caravan tourism project.

Chhattisgarh-based MotoGlampers’ SUV caravan is designed to offer a novel experience to travellers at affordable cost, without compromising on homely comforts.

It is especially suited for adventure seekers, with features like a roof-top bed for a family of four, an on-ground convertible tent for seating and dining and all facilities for luxury camping.

MotoGlampers unveiled their unique caravan before the Tourism Director, V.R. Krishna Teja, and the Additional Transport Commissioner, Pramoj Shankar.

Welcoming MotoGlampers to Kerala, Teja said “It’s a great sign that stakeholders from other states have realised Kerala’s huge potential in the Caravan Tourism sector."

The surge in applications for operating caravans and setting up caravan parks reflects the keen interest among service-providers from across the country to be stakeholders in God’s Own Country. Most of the proposals are expected to be operational by January, he added.

The stakeholder friendly Caravan Tourism policy announced by Tourism Minister, PA Mohamed Riyas, in September this year, has generated a tremendous response from the industry since its online registration process began a month back.

As many as 109 entrepreneurs have submitted proposals for 213 caravans, while 49 investors have registered for developing 66 caravan parks across the state.

Within a short span, the project has also elicited keen interest from auto majors, top travel and hospitality players, local self-government institutions and service providers, down to the grass roots.

Caravan Tourism also opens up the possibility of turning a whole lot of accessible but unexplored places in the state into alluring destinations for caravan travellers to park and stay. The initiative seeks to make tourism a sustainable activity that will bring benefits to local communities and also scale up opportunities for the industry.