MP Congress MLAs to reach Jaipur at 11 AM: Sources

PTI Jaipur | Updated on March 11, 2020 Published on March 11, 2020

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, over 80 Congress MLAs from the state are arriving in Rajasthan on Wednesday, sources said. “The party MLAs are reaching here from Madhya Pradesh,” they said.

The legislators are expected to reach Jaipur airport at 11 am and will be staying at a resort located on the Delhi Road here, the sources said.

All arrangements are being made on the directions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, they added.

