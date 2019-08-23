MPV XL6 launched at Saboo RKS Motors

Saboo RKS Motors launched the MPV XL6 from its twin NEXA showrooms at Jubilee Kavuri Hills and Lumbini Gardens Secretariat here. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan Rao launched the vehicle in the presence of Saboo RKS’ CMD Vinay Saboo and Director Tanay Saboo and its customers. Vinay Saboo said the BS VI 1.5 litre smart hybrid Premium three row six seater comes with captain seats, stylish looks in Zeta and Alpha variants, both manual and auto transmission, with five colour options and is priced starting from₹9.79 lakh ex-showroom.