Mridul Agarwal from Delhi tops IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 15, 2021

Agarwal scored 348 out of 360 marks in the exam

Mridul Agarwal from the Delhi zone has topped the IIT entrance exam, JEE-Advanced, the results of which were announced on Friday.

Agarwal scored 348 out of 360 marks in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced.

A total of 41,862 candidates have qualified in JEE-Advanced this year, of whom 6,452 are female candidates, according to officials.

Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360.

This year, IIT-Kharagpur conducted the exam, which is the qualifying test for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). While the JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for JEE-Advanced.

Published on October 15, 2021

