MRPL contributes to Karnataka CM’s Relief Fund

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on August 22, 2019 Published on August 22, 2019

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has contributed ₹5 crore to the ‘Chief Minister’s Relief Fund - Natural Calamity’. M Venkatesh, Managing Director of MRPL, handed over the contribution to the Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Karnataka has witnessed unprecedented heavy rains in the past few days resulting in floods in several districts. A press release by the company said here on Thursday that MRPL has responded to the Chief Minister’s appeal to help in the relief and rehabilitation efforts by contributing this amount under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

