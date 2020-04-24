MRPL distributes rice under CSR

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), through the Dakshina Kannada district administration, has sponsored 50,000 kg rice for the benefit of migrant labourers, destitute and helpless families during the lockdown period.

A press release by the company said here that MRPL is helping these people through CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds during the lockdown.

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayath had identified list of needy families from Mangaluru-B, Gurupura, Surathkal, Moolki and Moodbidri in the district.