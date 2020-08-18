MSR India introduces copper-filtered mask, Care Key

MSR India has launched copper-filtered N-95 reusable face mask and Dr Copper Care Key, a patented tool that can be used to avoid touching various surfaces.

The Hyderabad-based company, which markets products under Dr Copper brand, said that the Care Key, doubles up as a bottle opener, enables people to open doors at homes and cars, push buttons of elevators and keypads without touching the surface.

The copper-filtered five-layered N95 mask is reusable up to 35 times.

It is designed to control the contamination with self-disinfecting property that copper has and offers a five-layered protection with air mesh cloth.

M Malla Reddy, CEO, MSR India said, “The Care Key is made of 99.9 per cent pure copper..

Both products are priced at ₹199 a piece.