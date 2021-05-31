Mucormycosis: Centre allocates additional 30,100 vials of Amphotericin-B to States/UTs

A sustainable brew that cheers
The Centre has allocated additional 30,100 vials of Amphotericin to all the States/UTs for the treatment of Mucormycosis. According to the Centre there are around 11,717 cases of the fungal infection in the country.
Also read: Tablet developed by IIT-H for Kala Azar promises treatment for Black Fungus
In view of its rising cases, which is more prevalent among the Covid patients, the Centre had recently directed the States/UTs to make it a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.
Gujarat and Maharashtra, which have the highest infections of Mucormycosis, received the maximum chunk of Amphotericin-B tablets at 5,630 and 5,900 respectively. Meanwhile Rajasthan and Karnataka got 3,670 vials and 1,930 vials of the drug respectively.
“Additional 30100 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions today,” Sadananda Gowda, Chemicals and Fertilizers tweeted Monday.
