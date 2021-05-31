Mucormycosis: Centre allocates additional 30,100 vials of Amphotericin-B to States/UTs

The Centre has allocated additional 30,100 vials of Amphotericin to all the States/UTs for the treatment of Mucormycosis. According to the Centre there are around 11,717 cases of the fungal infection in the country.

In view of its rising cases, which is more prevalent among the Covid patients, the Centre had recently directed the States/UTs to make it a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

Gujarat and Maharashtra, which have the highest infections of Mucormycosis, received the maximum chunk of Amphotericin-B tablets at 5,630 and 5,900 respectively. Meanwhile Rajasthan and Karnataka got 3,670 vials and 1,930 vials of the drug respectively.

“Additional 30100 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions today,” Sadananda Gowda, Chemicals and Fertilizers tweeted Monday.