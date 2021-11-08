Mullaperiyar issue calls for a give-and-take policy

Confusion over Chief Ministers of Kerala and Tamil Nadu apparently reaching out to each other over the Mullaperiyar goes to highlight what is wrong with the handling of an issue that requires ‘as much statecraft, tact and diplomacy as foreign policy.’

A barrage of emotions should not be allowed to get the better of prudence and caution, says James Wilson, reputed dam safety expert, without referring to the latest developments.

Dousing flare-ups

Wilson is member of a special advisory group of Kerala State Electricity Board which owns and operates large hydel projects in the State. He has been involved in dousing many a flare-up that the Mullaperiyar issue has sparked in the last two decades.

Tamil Nadu’s proposal is to ensure increased storage capacity which may give it more operational flexibility to manage existing supplies. Kerala is currently facilitating this without any throttling, says Wilson. It has proposed a new dam if only to ensure safety of people living downstream of the Idukki reservoir into which excess flows from Mullaperiyar empty.

Engineering marvel of yore

Feted as an engineering marvel of its time, the glorious record of the century-and-more-old dam lies in shambles after getting embroiled in a quagmire of historical inequities and geographical asymmetries.

Some intentional rabble-rousing on both sides of the ageing dam situated within the territory of the state of Kerala but controlled and operated by Tamil Nadu, which has sole rights to its waters, has not helped matters.

Throw in some mobilisation to serve parochial interests and unmasked vote bank politicking, not to speak of scaremongering, what you have is a complex smorgasbord of volatile regional sentiments, frenzied emotions and passion that defies an easy solution.

Calming frayed tempers

It is time the two States work to calm frayed tempers and look beyond legal instruments to end the dispute. Such a settlement should ideally be founded on a give-and-take policy that lends ears to each other’s concerns.

Wilson took grave exception to the manner in which television anchors and authors of articles, some without even basic grounding, have handled the sensitive issue. Rather than use their influence with care and finesse, they have revelled at hosting high-pitched debates by roping in virtual non-entities to drum up sentiment and earn TRPs.

Damming idea

During the 2018 floods in Kerala, the hydrological and structural stabilities of the dam had engaged public imagination. In recent times, its operational safety too has occupied centre stage in keeping with the spirit of global best practices.

Coordinated releases

Release of excess storage after damming of a river lends a much higher velocity to the flows and at a higher quantum. It also presupposes some basic postulates including taking care of the lives and livelihood of people in the downstream areas, providing them with warning sufficiently in advance and ensuring adequate time for safe evacuation.

The releases have to be also coordinated in a manner that they do not endanger the stability of the canals, dams or reservoirs downstream. These are ingrained into the practices of dam operational safety and security.

Year 2018, and after

“But in 2018, rather than focus on the operational safety of the dam, Tamil Nadu had tried to fill the reservoir to 142 ft while, on its part, Kerala sought to engage in a debate over freezing of the reservoir level. This was after Tamil Nadu had moved the Supreme Court in 2014 which merely reiterated its 2006 verdict for keeping the level at 142 ft.

“It all boiled down to this: if you impound the reservoir to the permitted 142 ft but choose to suddenly discharge excess storage unregulated, it creates alarm downstream. Since we lack the skills to anticipate spills due to limitations with respect to meteorological forecasts, prudence demands moderate releases from lower levels especially when there is a broader forecast or floods,’ Wilson said. The rule curves established now at Mullaperiyar broadly address this issue.

Some lessons learnt

Flood waters have their own dynamics and do not lend themselves to arithmetic calculations. Operation and control of dams is an esoteric and narrow field of expertise. And there are not many qualified hands available who can take care of an emergency without panicking.

A welcome fallout of the 2018 crisis is that some lessons have been learnt on the Kerala side in managing such unpredictable situations. This was proved a year later when in 2019 it was forced to open the Idukki dam yet again but with better overall control and seamless flow of information across both sides of the border. No untoward incidents were reported either but how long can this fragile equilibrium hold given the trend of the unpredictable monsoons, Wilson wonders.